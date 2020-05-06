Overview

Dr. Anthony Daniels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Daniels works at Fayetteville Gastroenterology in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.