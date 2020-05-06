Dr. Anthony Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Daniels, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Daniels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Daniels works at
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings2041 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-5203
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?
Dr Daniels is the best Dr I was very sick could not make my appointment I called four days earlier than my appointment to let them know i could not make it for the scheduled appointment. Upon feeling better I called the clinic to make an appointment with Dr. Daniels and I was told they had discharged me from the clinic. I really do not have a dr now to see this is terrible I really liked my doctor now I am messed up behind someone elses mistake of not recording I called in. I have been trying to speak with Dr. Daniels they will not let me speak with him this is terrible business.
About Dr. Anthony Daniels, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1558398511
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Naval Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniels speaks American Sign Language.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.