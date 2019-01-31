Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD
Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Dehaas works at
Dr. Dehaas' Office Locations
-
1
Winyah Surgical Specialists14490 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 545-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehaas?
I saw four different doctors for this procedure. He will be the fourth that has operated due to a failed bilateral inguinal hernia repair before him. I was afraid he might not want to tackle the mess the others had left. I was full of an anxiety but was completely at ease with the confidence he had that my situation was repairable. I would not have attempted another surgery had it not been for his assurance. Thanks to Dr de Haas and staff.
About Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447296124
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehaas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehaas works at
Dr. Dehaas has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehaas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehaas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehaas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.