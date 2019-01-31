Overview of Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD

Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Dehaas works at Winyah Surgical Specialists in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.