Overview of Dr. Anthony Dimatteo, DO

Dr. Anthony Dimatteo, DO is an Urology Specialist in Butler, PA. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dimatteo works at BHS Urologic Associates in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.