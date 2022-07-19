Dr. Anthony Dimatteo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimatteo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dimatteo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Dimatteo, DO
Dr. Anthony Dimatteo, DO is an Urology Specialist in Butler, PA. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dimatteo works at
Dr. Dimatteo's Office Locations
BHS Urologic Associates104 Technology Dr Ste 204, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 995-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Dimatteo, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1356601405
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
