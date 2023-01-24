Dr. Anthony Dippolito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dippolito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dippolito, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dippolito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Dippolito works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center201 Drift Ct, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 882-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dippolito?
My Diverticulitis finally came to a head after trying to manage it for approximately 15 years. Dr Dippolito explained everything in detail about what needed to be done. If I had listened to my prior Dr, I would most likely be still in the hospital with a colostomy bag. However, Dr Dippolito is an experienced professional and took care of it. Everything went smoothly and I’m home recovering with minimal time in the hospital. He was there every day to check on me. First class Dr!
About Dr. Anthony Dippolito, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1730134974
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dippolito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dippolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dippolito works at
Dr. Dippolito has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dippolito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dippolito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dippolito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dippolito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dippolito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.