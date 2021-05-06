Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Dragovich works at
Locations
Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates100 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3493
Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates1802 Braeburn Dr Ste 3C10, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3482Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor Pa's not so good.
About Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134236763
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium|Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Madigan Army Med Ctr/Walter Reed Army Med Ctr|Madigan Army Med Ctr/Walter Reed Army Med Ctr|Madigan Army Medical Center|Madigan Army Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dragovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dragovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dragovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dragovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dragovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.