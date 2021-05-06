See All Anesthesiologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD

Anesthesiology
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Dragovich works at Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates
    100 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3493
  2. 2
    Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates
    1802 Braeburn Dr Ste 3C10, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3482
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 06, 2021
    Great doctor Pa's not so good.
    Robert Saul — May 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134236763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium|Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Residency
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Med Ctr/Walter Reed Army Med Ctr|Madigan Army Med Ctr/Walter Reed Army Med Ctr|Madigan Army Medical Center|Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dragovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dragovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dragovich works at Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Dragovich’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dragovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dragovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

