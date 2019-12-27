Dr. Anthony Ekwo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ekwo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Ekwo, MD
Dr. Anthony Ekwo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, TN. They completed their fellowship with Duke University
Dr. Ekwo works at
Dr. Ekwo's Office Locations
-
1
Madison Behavioral Health500 Hospital Dr, Madison, TN 37115 Directions (615) 769-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ekwo?
I had an exceptional experience when I was hospitalized here. Initially I was upset because I was brought here by security and I felt I did not need to be admitted. This doctor called me down. He made out time to counsel me and explained to details about my the process, my diagnosis and treatment plan. I began to feel better once I have consent to take treatment and he started therapy and medication. He listened to me more than other psychiatrists and had family meeting with my spouse before I was discharged. He was polite, kind and appears to know what is doing and I got better. I will recommend him to my friends and family and to all.
About Dr. Anthony Ekwo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hausa
- 1114209301
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Meharry Medical College
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ekwo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekwo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekwo works at
Dr. Ekwo has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ekwo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ekwo speaks Hausa.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekwo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekwo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.