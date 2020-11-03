Overview

Dr. Anthony Frey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Frey works at Atlantic Cardiology in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.