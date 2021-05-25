Dr. Anthony Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Gauthier, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Gauthier, MD
Dr. Anthony Gauthier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gauthier works at
Dr. Gauthier's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (269) 349-9745
-
2
Plymouth Medical Center1915 Lake Ave, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 948-5390
-
3
Bronson Urology & Continence Specialists - Gull Road1535 Gull Rd Ste 150, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 349-9745Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gauthier?
Its not enough room I found out I had renal cancer and it wasn't in a spot he had ever operated on we talked he made me feel comfortable and at ease I had faith he could do it and I would survive we talked for a while he explained what and the how's and the out come needless to say I'm still here and whenever I have a problem I call and and go right in had to have another surgery after this one and the dr he put me with is just as awesome as he is. Love my st joe dr team thank you Dr G..
About Dr. Anthony Gauthier, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548203540
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauthier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauthier works at
Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.