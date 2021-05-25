Overview of Dr. Anthony Gauthier, MD

Dr. Anthony Gauthier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gauthier works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN and Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.