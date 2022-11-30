Overview

Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Baptist Health Surgery | Kendall in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.