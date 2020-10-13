Overview

Dr. Anthony Infantolino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Infantolino works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.