Overview of Dr. Anthony Mechrefe, MD

Dr. Anthony Mechrefe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine, Medical Degree with Distinction and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.



Dr. Mechrefe works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.