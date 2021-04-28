Dr. Anthony Mechrefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechrefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mechrefe, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Mechrefe, MD
Dr. Anthony Mechrefe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine, Medical Degree with Distinction and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.
Dr. Mechrefe works at
Dr. Mechrefe's Office Locations
Ortho Rhode Island1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 777-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery and recovery were highly successful. I had a severe bunion and misaligned metarsals. Dr. Mechrefre did an excellent job of restructuring my foot, I am surprised at the complete mobility I have, my foot is now straight and painless. I give this doctor five stars! He is the best
About Dr. Anthony Mechrefe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912959172
Education & Certifications
- Brown University - Foot & Ankle Reconstruction
- Brown University, Orthopedic Surgery
- Rhode Island Hospital, General Surgery
- George Washington University School Of Medicine, Medical Degree with Distinction
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mechrefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mechrefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mechrefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mechrefe has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mechrefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mechrefe speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechrefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechrefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mechrefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mechrefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.