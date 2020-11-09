Overview

Dr. Anthony Merrill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Merrill works at Arrowhead Gastroenterology Associates, PC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.