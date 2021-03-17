Dr. Messina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Messina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Messina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Messina works at
Locations
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice60 Merritt Blvd Ste 200, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 897-9760
Putnam Hospital Center670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 228-2910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Putnam Obstetrics & Gynecology P.c.660 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!! Great bedside manner, knowledgeable, explains things, and a good listener. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Messina, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messina has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Messina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.