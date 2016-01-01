Dr. Anthony Mikulec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikulec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mikulec, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Mikulec, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Mikulec works at
Locations
1
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 268-4070
2
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6362
3
SLUCare Otolaryngology West County555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 977-6362
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Mikulec, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Czech and Spanish
- 1104843176
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
