Overview

Dr. Anthony Mikulec, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.



Dr. Mikulec works at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.