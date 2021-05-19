Dr. Anthony Morales Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Morales Jr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Picayune, MS. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Picayune12 Medical Plaza Blvd # B, Picayune, MS 39466 Directions (985) 641-7283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Slidell Cardiology Office2360 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 641-7283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Dr. Morales is the salt of the earth. He can save your life, even after you have died. He is the warmest, kindest, most interested and most interesting human on the planet. He listens to everything you say and remembers everything you say. He’s NEVER in a hurry. It was a lucky day when he walked into my life, and I will always be thanking him in my heart.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1871576215
- St. Barnabas Hospital|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Morales Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales Jr.
