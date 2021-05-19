Overview of Dr. Anthony Morales Jr, MD

Dr. Anthony Morales Jr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Picayune, MS. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Morales Jr works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Picayune in Picayune, MS with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.