Dr. Anthony Nazaroff, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Nazaroff, MD
Dr. Anthony Nazaroff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center, Copper Queen Community Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Nazaroff works at
Dr. Nazaroff's Office Locations
Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 155, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 849-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nazaroff is an expert with Greenlight laser surgery. He is very knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Anthony Nazaroff, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp & Clin
- Rush Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazaroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazaroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazaroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazaroff works at
Dr. Nazaroff has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazaroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazaroff speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazaroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazaroff.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nazaroff can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.