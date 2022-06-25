Overview of Dr. Anthony Nazaroff, MD

Dr. Anthony Nazaroff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center, Copper Queen Community Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Nazaroff works at Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.