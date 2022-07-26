Dr. Anthony Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Nguyen, MD
Dr. Anthony Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Samaritan Center for Medical Research360 Dardanelli Ln Ste 2G, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 969-2610
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like the doctor, but the communication channel, a phone, is horrible. No one answers the phone during business hours, voice mail cannot be left, no emergency contact is possible. I can't get an appointment after my surgery to have stitches removed or have doctor check results of the surgical repair.
About Dr. Anthony Nguyen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558421883
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.