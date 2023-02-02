Overview of Dr. Anthony Panarelli, MD

Dr. Anthony Panarelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Panarelli works at Fromer Eye Centers in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Scarsdale, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.