Dr. Anthony Petelin, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES.



Dr. Petelin works at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Sun Lakes, AZ and Wickenburg, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.