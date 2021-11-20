Dr. Anthony Petelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Petelin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Petelin, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES.
1
North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 905-8485
2
Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 905-8485
3
Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery10440 E Riggs Rd Ste 160, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 905-8485
4
Honorhealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network - 519 Rose Lane519 Rose Ln, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 Directions (480) 905-8485Tuesday10:00am - 3:30pm
Extremely capable MOHS Surgeon. Bedside manner is the best I have ever experienced.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1063668531
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
