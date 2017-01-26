Dr. Anthony Pollastrini, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollastrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pollastrini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Foxfield Foot and Ankle Specialists PC3381 W Main St Ste 2, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 584-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding experience from first visit to last (3 visits total). From the friendliness and professionalism of his staff to his no nonsense "chair side manner"... I just could not have asked for a better experience. THANK YOU!
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thorek Hosp Med Ctr
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Pollastrini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollastrini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollastrini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollastrini has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollastrini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollastrini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollastrini.
