Dr. Anthony Pollastrini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Pollastrini works at Foxfield Foot/Ankle Specialists in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.