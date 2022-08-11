Dr. Anthony Roda-Renzelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roda-Renzelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Roda-Renzelli, MD
Dr. Anthony Roda-Renzelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
WVU Heart And Vascular Institute1 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478
Wvu Medicine At Suncrest Towne Centre600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-4478
Uniontown Hospital500 W Berkeley St, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 430-5600
Dr Renzelli has always taken the time to explain my condition and what his treatment plan for me is. When I’ve had a question, either he or his staff have answered promptly to MyChart. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Roda-Renzelli, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992803506
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Dr. Roda-Renzelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roda-Renzelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roda-Renzelli has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roda-Renzelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roda-Renzelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roda-Renzelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roda-Renzelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roda-Renzelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.