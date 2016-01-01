Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD
Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schaeffer works at
Dr. Schaeffer's Office Locations
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD
- 55 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics|Wesley Pavillion
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaeffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.