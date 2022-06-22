Overview of Dr. Anthony Sonn, MD

Dr. Anthony Sonn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Sonn works at Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.