Dr. Anthony Theiler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.7 (23)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Theiler, MD

Dr. Anthony Theiler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Theiler's Office Locations

    3127 E LINCOLN DR, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 551-7155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Ratings & Reviews
1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(18)
About Dr. Anthony Theiler, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1003810052
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Theiler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Theiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Theiler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theiler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

