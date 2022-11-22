Dr. Anthony Turkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Turkiewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Turkiewicz, MD
Dr. Anthony Turkiewicz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univ.
Dr. Turkiewicz works at
Dr. Turkiewicz's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates2145 Highland Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turkiewicz?
I have just started seeing Dr. Turkiewicz. I have seen 2 rheumatologists prior (over a 15 year period)I have all the confidence in this doctor. He explains how he came to his conclusions, speaks with my orthopedist and then discusses with me treatment options. He takes the time to make sure you understand your medical situation. He has an upbeat manner, but does not shy away from realities. I am so happy I found him.
About Dr. Anthony Turkiewicz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558384024
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turkiewicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turkiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turkiewicz works at
Dr. Turkiewicz has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turkiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.