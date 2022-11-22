Overview of Dr. Anthony Turkiewicz, MD

Dr. Anthony Turkiewicz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univ.



Dr. Turkiewicz works at Rheumatology Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.