Dr. Anthony Visioni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Visioni works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH and Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.