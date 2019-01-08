Dr. Visioni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Visioni, MD
Dr. Anthony Visioni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave Ste 374, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-5487
Wadsworth Diagnostic Imaging Centers1 PARK CENTRE DR, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 344-5487
Partners Physician Group1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-5487
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr Visioni practices in Falls Church, Virginia. He performed my total thyroid removal due to thyroid cancer (papillary carcinoma). I highly recommend him as a detailed, thorough, and kind surgeon. Wonderful care. Highly recommend.
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Visioni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visioni has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Visioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Visioni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visioni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.