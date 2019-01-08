See All General Surgeons in Akron, OH
Dr. Anthony Visioni, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Akron, OH
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Visioni, MD

Dr. Anthony Visioni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Visioni works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH and Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Visioni's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Akron General
    1 Akron General Ave Ste 374, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-5487
    Wadsworth Diagnostic Imaging Centers
    1 PARK CENTRE DR, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-5487
    Partners Physician Group
    1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-5487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jan 08, 2019
    Dr Visioni practices in Falls Church, Virginia. He performed my total thyroid removal due to thyroid cancer (papillary carcinoma). I highly recommend him as a detailed, thorough, and kind surgeon. Wonderful care. Highly recommend.
    April in Arlington, VA — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Visioni, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1982867636
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Visioni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Visioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Visioni has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Visioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Visioni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visioni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

