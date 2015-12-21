See All Allergists & Immunologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Antoine Azar, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (3)
Overview

Dr. Antoine Azar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Azar works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Immunodeficiency Syndromes, Asthma and Hypogammaglobulinemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
    5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir, Baltimore, MD 21224 (410) 550-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Asthma
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Asthma
Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2015
    Dr. Azar is very knowledgeable, friendly, and a great diagnostician. 5 other doctors were unable to come up with a diagnosis or treatment plan except for saying something is definitely not right and continuing to order tests. After several hours of testing and evaluation he had both!! He spent ample time explaining and answering questions about the diagnosis and treatment plan. A rare Dr in today's society. Would recommend him to anyone!!!!!
    Baltimore, MD — Dec 21, 2015
    About Dr. Antoine Azar, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1811029242
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azar works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Azar’s profile.

    Dr. Azar has seen patients for Immunodeficiency Syndromes, Asthma and Hypogammaglobulinemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

