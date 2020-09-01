Dr. Antoine Chahine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Chahine, MD
Overview of Dr. Antoine Chahine, MD
Dr. Antoine Chahine, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canfield, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Chahine's Office Locations
Blood & Cancer Center Inc3695a Boardman Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-3040
Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 841-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chahine is a fantastic hematology oncologist. I am thankful that he's part of my team as my local oncologist and handles my treatments. Excellent "bedside" manner. Great staff as well.
About Dr. Antoine Chahine, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1205879491
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland U Hosps
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Amer U Beirut
- Amer U Beirut
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chahine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahine has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chahine speaks Arabic and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahine.
