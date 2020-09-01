Overview of Dr. Antoine Chahine, MD

Dr. Antoine Chahine, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canfield, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Chahine works at St. Joseph Cancer Center in Canfield, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.