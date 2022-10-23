Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorgensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD
Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Jorgensen works at
Dr. Jorgensen's Office Locations
-
1
Un Surgeons of Sa Dba Nw Surgery Ctr2833 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 705-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jorgensen?
I suffered from severe lower back pain for over 2 yrs. During that time i saw a pain doctor, chiropractor, did physical therapy but had little to no relief. I then met with 2 spine ortho doctors. Then i was referred to Dr. Jorgensen. He reviewed my MRI & immediately pointed out an old disc fracture which neither of the other doctors noticed. Dr. Jorgenson recommended a 2hr minimally invasive procedure (laminectomy). The procedure went as planned. I was released from the hospital the same day. He prescribed pain pills & muscle relaxers & told me to walk, walk, walk. He also gave my wife his personal cell number in case i had any issues. I didn't have to take either of the medications, but did take Advil for 3-4 days. It has been 2 months since the surgery & i have little to no pain. I am very pleased with the results of the surgery. I recommend Dr. Jorgensen without reservation. He is a highly skilled & caring doctor who also serves our country & has completed 3 tours overseas.
About Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841481975
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorgensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorgensen works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorgensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jorgensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jorgensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.