Dr. Anton Melnyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anton Melnyk, MD
Dr. Anton Melnyk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Eastland, TX. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson
Dr. Melnyk works at
Dr. Melnyk's Office Locations
Eastland304 S Daugherty Ave, Eastland, TX 76448 Directions (325) 692-0188
Abilene1957 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 692-0188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Abilene North1904 Pine St Ste 1A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 672-4368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Treats each patient as an individual. Sincerely involved with the care of his patients. Dr. Melnyk and his staff have made a difficult diagnosis easier to navigate.
About Dr. Anton Melnyk, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1801834544
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson
- U Alberta
- Holy Cross Hosp
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Melnyk speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnyk.
