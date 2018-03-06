See All Podiatrists in Pewaukee, WI
Dr. Anton Sella, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Pewaukee, WI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Anton Sella, DPM

Dr. Anton Sella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. 

Dr. Sella works at Foot And Ankle Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Associates of Wi Ltd.
    2835 N Grandview Blvd Ste 300, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-3779
  2. 2
    Brookfield Urgent Care
    195 Discovery Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-3779
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center Summit
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anton Sella, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154632412
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sella has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

