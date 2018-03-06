Dr. Sella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton Sella, DPM
Dr. Anton Sella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI.
Foot and Ankle Associates of Wi Ltd.2835 N Grandview Blvd Ste 300, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 542-3779
Brookfield Urgent Care195 Discovery Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 542-3779Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely Professional, Knowledgeable Doctor. Took care of my issues immediately. He is very easy to speak with and not be rushed. The issue I have as a diabetic is that I couldn’ t get an appointment to see him again until months down the road including other locations. I would suggest making another one or two appointments down the road immediately and later on ,but early enough cancel if not needed.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1154632412
Dr. Sella has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
