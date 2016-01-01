Dr. Svetlanov accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton Svetlanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anton Svetlanov, MD
Dr. Anton Svetlanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Svetlanov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Svetlanov's Office Locations
-
1
Edison Neurologic Associates34-36 Progress St Ste B3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-6633
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Svetlanov?
About Dr. Anton Svetlanov, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1346667599
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svetlanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Svetlanov works at
Dr. Svetlanov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svetlanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svetlanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svetlanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.