Overview of Dr. Antonio Blanco, MD

Dr. Antonio Blanco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Blanco works at Coral Reef Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.