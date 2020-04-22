Overview of Dr. Antonio Mancera, MD

Dr. Antonio Mancera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Dimmit Regional Hospital and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Mancera works at Laredo Arthritis & Rheumatology Center in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.