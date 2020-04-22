Dr. Antonio Mancera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Mancera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Antonio Mancera, MD
Dr. Antonio Mancera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Dimmit Regional Hospital and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Mancera works at
Dr. Mancera's Office Locations
Laredo Arthritis & Rheumatology Center10410 Medical Loop Bldg 6B, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions
Laredo Arthritis & Rheumatology Center, PLLC7210 McPherson Rd # N230, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 728-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Dimmit Regional Hospital
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very satisfied with the services I receive as a patient of Dr. Mancera. He is very thorough and listens to all of your concerns as well as explains everything to you. Miss Bernice, is Amazing as well??I also transferred my daughter to them as well, we travel from Corpus Christi and will continue to do so. They have been a Blessing??
About Dr. Antonio Mancera, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750565610
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancera has seen patients for Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mancera speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.