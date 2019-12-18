Overview of Dr. Antonio Wong, MD

Dr. Antonio Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Wong works at Gutierrez & Wong Medical Center in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.