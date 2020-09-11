Overview

Dr. Antonius Su, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Su works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.