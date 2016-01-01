Overview of Dr. Antony Hou, MD

Dr. Antony Hou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hou works at Inland RHU/Osteo Med Grp in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.