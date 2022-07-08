Overview of Dr. Anuj Netto, MD

Dr. Anuj Netto, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Netto works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Marietta, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.