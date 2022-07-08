Dr. Anuj Netto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Netto, MD
Overview of Dr. Anuj Netto, MD
Dr. Anuj Netto, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Netto works at
Dr. Netto's Office Locations
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 317, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 933-1900
Canton1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 200, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 505-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Marietta61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional and expert surgeon
About Dr. Anuj Netto, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1104054311
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Davis Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Netto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Netto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Netto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Netto works at
Dr. Netto has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Netto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Netto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Netto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Netto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.