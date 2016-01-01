Dr. Anuradha Lingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuradha Lingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anuradha Lingam, MD
Dr. Anuradha Lingam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Lingam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lingam's Office Locations
-
1
Jps Infusion Pharmacy1450 8TH AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lingam?
About Dr. Anuradha Lingam, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942342696
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingam works at
Dr. Lingam has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.