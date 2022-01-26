Dr. Anya Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anya Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Anya Rose, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
-
1
Rose Womens Health289 W Huntington Dr Ste 207, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 461-7071
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
My visit with Dr Rose was excellent. She’s very knowledgeable, to the point and professional. Her staff is equally professional. Office and rooms very clean. I would definitely recommend Dr Rose.
About Dr. Anya Rose, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952363467
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp/C McCauley Hlth Ctr
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.