Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD

Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with University of Nebraska Medical Center - Department of Ophthalmology|University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Department Of Ophthalmology

Dr. Trumler-Sebring works at Lynn Eye Medical Group in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trumler-Sebring's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Eye Medical Group
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3876
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diplopia
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Diplopia
Hypotropia
Hypertropia

Treatment frequency



Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fourth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nasal Lacrimal Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sixth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD.

    About Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1487774949
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska Medical Center - Department of Ophthalmology|University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Department Of Ophthalmology
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center - Department of Internal Medicine|University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Department Of Internal Medicine
