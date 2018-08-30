Dr. April Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. April Fox, MD
Dr. April Fox, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Uptown Nephrology3434 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-4425
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
I really like Dr. Fox. She is thorough, takes time to explain everything & I trust her in the decisions & suggestions she makes. She is very caring. I feel comfortable & at ease knowing that she is my doctor & that I am in good medical care.
About Dr. April Fox, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679571921
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univesity Medical Center
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Oregon
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.