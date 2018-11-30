Overview of Dr. April Jackson, MD

Dr. April Jackson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Jackson works at Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

