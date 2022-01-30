Overview of Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD

Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Deukmedjian works at Deuk Spine Institute in Titusville, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.