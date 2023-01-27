Dr. William Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. William Fox, MD
Dr. William Fox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Hi highly recommend Dr Fox. He takes the time and listens to you and answers all your questions. He truly cares about his patients. I had c5-c7 surgery. I am. not sure I would have had a successful surgery if it weren't for Dr. Fox who took the time and made sure the outcome was a great one! PLUS his staff is amazing!
About Dr. William Fox, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134241243
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
