Overview

Dr. Arash Khoie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khoie works at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.