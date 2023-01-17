Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimyai-Asadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Kimyai-Asadi works at
Locations
-
1
Derm Surgery7515 Main St Ste 290, Houston, TX 77030 Directions
-
2
Katy Location1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 370, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (713) 791-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi?
On 1/13/23, I experienced my 8th MOHS surgery by Dr. Asadi and would not hesitate to recommend my loved ones for his care. He also treated my first layer Melanoma that had been detected early by Dr. Rachel Gordon, his outstanding colleague at Brenham (TX) Dermatology. I sincerely question the authenticity of the negative reports about this exemplary Professional and only a fool would seek Medical care elsewhere!
About Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1285627950
Education & Certifications
- Dermsurgery Associates
- New York University
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimyai-Asadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimyai-Asadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimyai-Asadi works at
Dr. Kimyai-Asadi has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimyai-Asadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kimyai-Asadi speaks Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimyai-Asadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.