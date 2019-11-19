See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (31)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD

Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with North Carolina Baptist Hosp

Dr. Miller III works at Cosmetic/Recnstrctv Srgry Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller III's Office Locations

    Cosmetic/Recnstrctv Srgry Tulsa
    6585 S Yale Ave Ste 315, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 940-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Brown Recluse Spider Poisoning Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thigh Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Last visit was a week ago. I appreciate all the professional help in his office. Seemed like they were there to help me. Dates times set up with me were prompt.
    Richard Jopson — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336169952
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Carolina Baptist Hosp
    Residency
    • NC Baptist Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • The citadel military college of south carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller III works at Cosmetic/Recnstrctv Srgry Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Miller III’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

