Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD
Overview of Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD
Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with North Carolina Baptist Hosp
Dr. Miller III works at
Dr. Miller III's Office Locations
-
1
Cosmetic/Recnstrctv Srgry Tulsa6585 S Yale Ave Ste 315, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 940-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller III?
Last visit was a week ago. I appreciate all the professional help in his office. Seemed like they were there to help me. Dates times set up with me were prompt.
About Dr. Archibald Miller III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1336169952
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Baptist Hosp
- NC Baptist Hospital
- The citadel military college of south carolina
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller III works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.