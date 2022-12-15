Dr. Arden Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arden Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arden Edwards, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Apex Dermatology5602 Shields Dr Ste A, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 985-2739
-
2
Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, LLC11125 Rockville Pike Ste 105, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-0033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr. Edwards is extremely knowledgeable. I have a rare auto immune/auto inflammatory illness and she knew of it when most of my doctors did not know anything about it. She speaks to my specialists and internist when necessary. She is warm, compassionate, honest, and always makes time to ask about how I am doing and about my family. Although she does fillers and other cosmetic procedures, I was very impressed when I asked her about giving me fillers and she was honest enough to say I should not have fillers because of my auto immune/auto inflammatory condition. A lot of doctors would not think twice about giving me fillers. Because of her bedside manner, her knowledge, and her skill, she is pretty booked up. If you want an appointment it is best not to wait for the last minute to schedule it. Dr Edwards is a beautiful person.
About Dr. Arden Edwards, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295994051
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Univ
- Washington Hospital Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.