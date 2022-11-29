See All Hematologists in Auburn, NY
Dr. Aref Agheli, MD

Hematology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aref Agheli, MD

Dr. Aref Agheli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from URMIA MEDICAL SCIENCES UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Agheli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    37 W Garden St, Auburn, NY 13021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-7504
  2. 2
    5008 BRITTONFIELD PKWY, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-7504
  3. 3
    Community General Hospital
    4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-7504
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aref Agheli, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710204573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • URMIA MEDICAL SCIENCES UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aref Agheli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agheli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agheli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agheli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Agheli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agheli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agheli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agheli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

