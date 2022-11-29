Overview of Dr. Aref Agheli, MD

Dr. Aref Agheli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from URMIA MEDICAL SCIENCES UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.